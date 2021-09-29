Juanita’s new collection Élan promises elegance and subtlety of handcrafted details on every piece

Juanita’s new collection Élan incorporates the essence of the word 'perfectly' with effortless silhouettes and contemporary designs. With elegance and subtlety of handcrafted details on every piece, Juanita showcases the minimalist wardrobe essentials at this show. The label sources and collaborates with weaving clusters in Bihar for organic and handwoven fabrics.

Juanita's latest collection of textiles will be available at Crafts Council of India’s Textiles & Accessories Show.

Date: 30 Sept & 1 Oct, 2021

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Venue: Mayor Ramanathan Chettiyar Centre (MRC Centre)

Santhome High Road, Chennai