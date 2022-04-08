Avadh, the latest edit from the house of Vivek Narang, is finally in Chennai!

New Delhi-based Vivek Narang launched his eponymous label in 1992 and has since become one of the country’s leading designers when it comes to working on indigenous weave design and printed textiles. A regular in Chennai, the graduate from National School of Design, Ahmedabad; is a popular name at several fashion meccas across the world including Liberty’s and Joseph in London; Zadig in Rome; and the Asia Society Store and Lord and Taylor in New York. He also counts international celebrities like Uma Thurman, Roberto Cappucci and Bianca Jagger among his regular clientele.

Vivek is back in the city with his new festive collection, Avadh, which also includes a few pieces constructed specifically for SS ’22 in cotton focusing on chikankari work from Lucknow. “It’s a very colourful and festive collection using a lot of banarasi brocade fabric, hoping that one can help the karigars of Benares, especially after the terrible two year slump thanks to COVID-19. Also, since it’s the wedding season now — since most weddings were postponed last year — we’re hoping this collection hits stores just in time for that season,” says the designer.

The edit is Mughal-inspired and is simple with straightforward silhouettes — no fuss, no frills — and is made up entirely of kurta sets. “It is a very matured and textile-focused collection, not trendy or anything like that,” the designer explains adding that Avadh will feature, “a lot of embroidery and brocade on katha and benarasis in wines, fuchsias, reds, blues, purples and greens.”

INR 20,000 onwards. On till April 10. At Amethyst.

