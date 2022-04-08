Pop-Up Season: Five reasons why you need to head out this weekend if you’re a shopaholic and in Chennai!

We often wonder what’s the best way to bring in the Tamil New Year — you know, it isn’t one of those festivals that has a typical bunch of rituals set aside to celebrate it. Maybe, that’s why Chennai chooses to bring in the Solar New Year with some of the most diverse pop-ups of the year! From the city’s favourite designers launching their latest spring-summer collections to multi-brand shopping fêtes — the weekend before Puthandu is busy and how! We give you a sneak peek into some of the most exciting destinations this weekend, curated for the shopaholic in you.

Fresh fashion

PopUp Boulevard is back again in Chennai, traversing the 400 odd kilometres from Bengaluru with their Summer Edit 2022. Showcasing brands from lifestyle, fashion, and food, the pop-up is curated by self-acclaimed shopaholic trio Priyanka N, Shilpa Gupta, and Deepika C. Look forward to Bengaluru-based House of Three that’s showcasing for the first time in Chennai with their SS ’22 collection Dravida (that premières in Chennai on April 8 at the same pop-up), and city-favourite — Small Shop by Jason & Anshu — also from Bengaluru. There’s also Bengaluru-based Salvaged, a brand that recycles old saris into fashionable new outfits and city-based Ruui by Ridhika Jain with an affordable line of luxury clothing. INR 100 onwards. At Fika. 11 am to 8 pm. Friday & Saturday.

An ensemble from House of Three’s Dravida

Mixed bag

It’s almost impossible to let a month pass these days in Chennai without a fabulous pop-up from the house of Vimonisha. But, we aren’t complaining. This weekend, Monisha Gidwani’s Mid Summer Pop-Up promises to bring to Chennai some of the hottest brands from across the country. There’s Gaach from Delhi known for mindful fashion that supports handicrafts and reinvents them with funky styles and prints; Mumbai-based Itamo known for its co-ords and other contemporary silhouettes; and Chinaya Banaras, Indian premium ethnic wear from Varanasi — all showcasing for the first time in Chennai. INR 2,500 onwards. At Folly, Amethyst. 11 am to 8 pm. Friday & Saturday.

An ensemble from Ashish Pandey

Going green

The Art & Flea Project is a sustainability platform promoting conscious consumerism and building capacity in arts and environment through workshops, eco-festivals and flea markets and they make their debut in Chennai this weekend. The brainchild of Disha Das, Sreenanda Ganguli and Sayanika Mukherjee, the project curates a pop-up at Culture Chutney at Mount Road Social, this weekend, and will be bringing brands like Gurugram-based The Wood Shaping Co. (lifestyle and home décor from teak and other hardwood); and Mumbai-based sustainable street wear brand, Inkte to Chennai for the first time. They’re also featuring Chennai-based brands Plastic Free Madras (upcycled waste into stationery and home décor), and Adorabilia (polymer clay accessories) at the pop-up. INR 700 onwards. At Mount Road Social. 12 noon to 8 pm. Saturday & Sunday.

A jacket from Inkte

Cherry cheer

Celebrating the season with spring flowers in cottons and linen stripes in lighter shades like sea blue, sand and indigo; Sakura (cherry blossom), Sonam Dubal’s SS ’22 edit for Sanskar is minimal and focuses on sequin work and blanket stitch making the fabrics airy and easy, just perfect for summer. Look forward to off-shoulder dresses in upcycled georgettes; brocades and embroidered light jackets; bandhini in mul mul and crêpe de chine; and frill dresses in jagged stripes in sage, ice cream pink and cool blues. INR 6,000 onwards. At Amethyst. 11 am to 8 pm. On till Sunday.

Silhouette from Sakura by Sonam Dubal’s Sanskar

Summer joys

Embracing leisure and recreation this season, Sunita Shanker’s latest edit, Wildflower, continues working with hand-woven textiles this summer and is easy and relaxed with checks and stripes in blue and white. The collection comprises tops, shirts, long shirts, tunics, dresses, pants, over garments, scarves and co-ords that allow one to mix and match. There are also some playful embroidered wildflowers on some of the pieces that only add to the overall summery look and do absolute justice to the collection’s name. INR 6,500 onwards. At Amethyst. 11 am to 8 pm. On till Sunday.

