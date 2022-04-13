Glitterati Popup is back in Chennai for a one day shopping extravaganza!

It’s pop-up season and every week seems to bring a brand new pop-up aimed at enthralling our shopaholics in Chennai. This week, Glitterati Popup is back with its 4th Edition and the summer themed shopping extravaganza is in a mood to celebrate new local labels. With 40+ brands being showcased including apparels, jewellery, food, accessories, skincare, décor and much more, this one day fiesta is surely something we’re looking forward to.

There’s first-timers House of Ani, a contemporary jewellery brand based out of Chennai and designer Sowbi Andrea with her eponymous label that deals in western and customised outfits also based out of our very own city. There’s also Lukhnovi Kurtis from Delhi that deals with, as its name signifies, kurtis from Lucknow and Coimbatore-based Wondr Diamonds with jewellery made from the miracles of chemistry — lab grown diamonds. Chennai-based Sarvabdhi Silks will also make an appearance for the first time with designer and traditional saris.

Khushali S Vora

The heart behind the pop-up is also something that would bring a smile to anyone’s face. “It was during the lockdown where I saw that a lot of women were working hard from their home and on social media platforms alone. We started this pop-up to support women entrepreneurs. Our costs are very reasonable compared to the other pop-ups in the market. We support small scale entrepreneurs and most of our participants are exhibiting for the first time,” explains Khushali S Vora, curator, Glitterati Popup.

Also, look forward to a whole bunch of Chennai brands including accessories from The Choker Store and Shop to Upgrade; Skincare from Nunah; baked goodies from Baked with Love and Sugar Cup; and recycled products from Nilayan; among others.

INR 200 onwards. 11 am to 8pm. April 16. At Amethyst.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal