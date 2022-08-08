Wildflower, the new collection from Delhi-based Ridhi Mehra, celebrates vibrant colours

Delhi-based eponymous label Ridhi Mehra just launched her latest prêt collection, Wildflower, which celebrates vibrancy in myriad colours. Known for her playful silhouettes and her passion for prêt, the business management graduate from University of Nottingham (United Kingdom) designer is a favourite among several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur. We catch up with the NIFT Delhi graduate for a quick conversation to find out more about her latest edit, Wildflower:

Tell us a little bit about your new prêt collection?

Wildflower is a glorious festive edition of ‘easy-to-wear’ silhouettes that combines my signature style with a hint of new-age inspiration. This collection has bright vibrant colours on silhouettes that are easy to don and edgy to flaunt.

(L) Ridhi Mehra with models in ensembles from Wildflower

What is the colour palette used in the edit?

Red, green and blue are among the few striking hues chosen for the solids along with a magnificent fuchsia. Colourful as it comes!

What are the fabrics that you have chosen in Wildflower?

Predominantly in silk and chanderi, the collection features elegant details on enamouring flows and silhouettes. Contemporary styles are adorned with multicoloured paisley and floral prints, hence the name.

What are the silhouettes one can expect to see?

The collection features easy-fit kurta sets and co-ord sets.

INR 17,800 onwards. Available online.

