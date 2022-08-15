The latest curated collection at Amethyst, in Chennai, from label Taika promises clothes that will appeal to anyone, as long as they appreciate a comfortable fit

Delhi-based Poonam Bhagat is back at Amethyst with an unnamed collection from her label, Taika, curated exclusively for the garden café venue — that’s her favourite. With 50+ pieces exclusively put together for Chennai, the collection is made up of several themed sub-collections that couturier Poonam Bhagat is sure will work for the city’s sartorially-inclined.

Taika, which means magic in Finnish, is known for its use of natural and eco-friendly fabrics with a strong play of colours and masterful applications of embroideries and appliqués to create silhouettes that are edgy, contemporary yet classic and perennial. Popular with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Deepika Padukone and more, the brand was launched in 1991 and has made successful international forays into Milan, Rome, Tokyo, London, New York, Johannesburg and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I’ve ensured that the collection that I’ve put together for Chennai is very easy, breezy, quirky, edgy and fun. It has to reflect the space it is being showcased in and therefore it is also understated and elegant. I’m bringing a lot of silhouettes that can be worn by anyone from the ages of 20-60 and the collection has prints; and embroideries and appliqués that are very abstract,” opens Poonam who was an advertising and marketing professional before she forayed into fashion.

Silhouettes from Poonam Bhagat’s latest edit

Ensembles from Poonam Bhagat’s latest edit

Expect cobalts, pinks, pale mint, pale blush, black with gold, orange, sunflower yellow and mango yellow, among other colours in a range of silhouettes including dresses, shirts, tunics, jackets, salwar kameez suits and more. With inspirations from Japan and quirky concepts like polka dots, each of the smaller collections features several silhouettes created with cuts that are flattering to expanding waistlines.

“It’s a seasonal collection and so we’ve stuck to linens, cotton linens and poplins and I am really excited about my sub-collections that have taken inspiration from things as diverse as Moorish grills and Japanese calligraphy to polka dots and Picasso. My cobalt blue dresses are absolutely gorgeous and can be worn by anyone — I’m 62 and I wear them! But that goes for everything I create. I want everyone to feel absolutely beautiful in my creations,” concludes the designer.

INR 12,000 onwards. At Amethyst.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal