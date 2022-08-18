Osaa by Adarsh’s latest edit, Kahaani, comes to Chennai, celebrating the fashion of the erstwhile Rajputana

A mélange of rich embroideries, appliqués, impeccable weaving, printing and dyeing, Osaa by Adarsh is a much-celebrated story of India’s rich textile traditions. Based in Kolkata, the nine-year-old label is a favourite with quite a few celebs, including Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Adarsh Makharia, a self-taught designer with 20+ years of varied experiences in the textile industry, saw the endless opportunity to engage with diverse artisans and created a label that brought in a much-required contemporary element to ethnic bridal couture. Catering exclusively to the occasion wear market and what the designer calls ‘celebration couture,’ we caught up with Adarsh to find out more about his latest collection, that’s just hit stores and is now in Chennai.

“Osaa is an emotion. The inspiration behind each piece can come from anything — a feeling, a photograph, people or even from a melody. This collection, that I have called Kahaani, weaves the story of a princess, paying homage to the erstwhile princesses of Rajputana. It is inspired by Rajasthani royalty and opulence, their style of dressing, the textiles from the state and tries to emulate the fashion and style of erstwhile Rajasthani princesses and how they dressed for occasions,” begins Adarsh.

Ensembles from Kahaani

Ensemble from Kahaani

Ensemble from Kahaani

Crafted in organza, Korean tissue, mulberry and matka silk, the collection will feature lehengas, embellished dupattas, short kurtas, flare pants and open jackets in bright pastels, honey gold, pearl and soft berry.

“Osaa is crafted for a woman who values her Indian roots and cherishes her heritage; is modern in her thought process and who has an individual style of her own. Someone who seeks versatility, functionality, and yet glamour in her wedding ensembles. The Osaa woman isn’t defined by where she lives, how old she is, or her profession. She is confident, rebellious, funny, klutzy, elegant, glamorous and vibrant,” explains the designer whose previous collection Khwaab was inspired by fairytales.

“While Kahaani sticks to a traditional palette considering the inspiration, the next collection, that I hope to release by the end of the year — will focus on contemporary silhouettes for a more modern bride, who wants something based in tradition, but global in its appeal,” the designer concludes.

INR 85,000 onwards. At Evoluzione.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal