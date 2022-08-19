Couturier Prithwik Ghatak’s new edit Ananya plays with traditional and contemporary aesthetics

Prithwik Ghatak’s love for indigenous textiles made him follow his heart and start the label, Stories of Taanti, last year. As the brand turns one next month, he unveiled his new collection Ananya. “Ananya is an amalgamation of hand embroidery, batik and block prints — three elements that are core to my designing aesthetics,” begins the designer.

Prithwik has used tussar, tissue and silk fabrics with embroideries like kantha and chikankari that deftly elevates a festive look. His batik saris in mulberry silk particularly stand out with prominent motifs of flowers in soothing shades scattered in the silhouettes. He has lent a contemporary touch to the traditional art form of batik, making the sari appealing to the modern woman who likes to strike a fine balance between modern and traditional.

Also, this time he has ventured into blouses with an embroidered Durga across the back of the blouse. “I also draw well and since Durga Puja is around the corner, I thought why not showcase my artistic skills on blouses. I have made limited pieces of it,” says the couturier. Looking back at his journey that was dotted with challenges he tells us, “starting a new chapter in life from zero isn’t easy and while establishing and running a brand I faced many challenges and learned a lot as well.” Among his immediate future plans is opening a store in South Kolkata. For his next edit, he wants to work with jamdani weaves and nature motifs.

Rs 8,000 onwards. Available online.