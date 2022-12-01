Influencers G Akhila and Paridhi provide examples of the usefulness of shawls

They need not be tagged with a label. They often age beautifully and are rooted in some people’s daily winter routines. They keep us warm and strike poetry with all simple design elements. Though the woollen fabric is usually dull and grim -- when in sync with the body and weather, they make us glow.

They are humble Shawls, always in readiness to wrap around our shoulders. Influencers Paridhi and G Akhila Illustrate the beauty and utility of shawls.

“People should stop thinking that shawls are old-fashioned and only something that old people wear; it’s not true. Shawls are versatile and can complement almost anything we wear if worn the right way,” says Akhila.

“Shawl's age beautifully; they feel better and never get old. When embroidered with poppy red and bright orange, pastel shades of greys, ivory, and yellow of a scarf get enlivened. They offer a sartorial code that everyone would complement,” says Paridhi.