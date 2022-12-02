Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2023 unveiled: Here’s what Viva Magenta signifies

Pantone, in line with its annual tradition, has announced its Colour of The Year for 2023, and guess what it is? That’s right, it is Viva Magenta 18-1750, a shade that descends “from the red family.”

Going by Pantone’s description of the colour, the ‘Magentaverse’ is expressive of a “new signal of strength, vim, and vigor.” Pantone has also associated Viva Magenta with fearlessness, exuberance, optimism, and celebration.

Calling the colour “powerful and empowering,” Pantone said in a statement that was shared on their website, “It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit. It is a color that is audacious, full of wit and inclusive of all.”

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, added in the statement that was put out on their website that Viva Magenta also signified a means of reuniting with our “natural roots” and appreciating the value of one of the most precious dyes in the natural dye family derived from cochineal. She was quoted as saying, “In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

“Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength,” she concluded.

According to reports, the Pantone Color Institute began in the 1950s as a commercial printing company that produced colour charts for cosmetic, fashion, and medical industries.