Moisturise, Make-up & Move!

We all aspire for flawless skin around the year. But come winter, most of us are seen complaining of dry

and chapped skin. Not only does dry skin look and feels bad, but it also poses as a hindrance for smooth application of make-up.

While we find the reason for this problem, we also try to understand the precautionary measures one can

take for our skin. CE speaks to experts about tips to recover from dry and chapped skin and have a flawless make-up ready base.

Tanya Bansal, well-known make-up artist from the city talks about how make-up on dry skin is not good for your skin and measures that one can include. “Dry skin is like poison for make-up and one should apply a good quantity of moisturiser or any essential skin oil before make-up application. Winter is all about dark tones and smokey eyes.

Black brown eyes or dark kohl is something that can never go wrong in winter. Just hydrate the skin well and use a good concealer to keep a minimal look. One can use skin foundations in winter. Just a good spread of concealer all across the face will not let the make-up crack and will look minimal,” shares Tanya.

Agreeing with Tanya, celebrity makeup artist, Sanjay David suggests, “It is important to moisturise, but when we do it, is more important than just doing it. Just apply it before you take a shower so that your skin absorbs it perfectly. In this season always use cream applications rather than powdered ones as they stay for a longer time and give your skin a hydrated look. Always use a dampened beauty blender to apply foundation. Go with a lighter formula like a tinted moisturiser. Wash your face at least twice a day, use warm water while you wash your face. These simple things can make your make-up look really good even during winter.”