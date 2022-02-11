V Day special: These homegrown fashion labels will amp up your style

After a prolonged spell of uncertainty, Valentine’s Day offers a great occasion to embrace the new year with renewed zest and vigour. And to set the tone right, all the fashion houses, big and small, have come up with stylish outfits in the colours of love. If you haven’t yet picked up the right look for the day, here are some leads for homegrown labels that offer stunning options without burning a hole in your pocket.

Ring it in

If you want to turn your proposal into something special then opt for these gorgeously hand-crafted copper rings from jewellery label Earthaments. The Madhabi Ring is an elegant statement ring that has finely crafted petals in metal and can be paired with any of your outfits for cocktail nights or formal outings.

Rs 1,796. earthament.co.in

Mask up

Becoming an integral part of our lives, masks now also define and elevate your fashion statement. Check out this pure Italian cotton mask in black by Dapper that’s bedazzled with striking cards motif in hotfix stones. These blingy masks surely add the right amount of shine without making you look flashy. The androgynous masks are double layered and can be reused.

Rs399. Available at Dapper store on Elgin Road

Midas touch

Accessorise your formal look with a bow and pocket square in monochrome or midnight blue. Designed by couturier Surbhi Pansari, these simple yet elegant add-ons are sure to accentuate any outfit and go well with all kinds of shades.

Rs1,895. surbhipansari.com

Frida-esque

If you are an unrelenting sari fan and plan to flaunt the drapes on Valentine’s Day too, then ditch your boring blouse for this boho-chic Frida Kahlo blouse by designer Parama Ghosh. If you are a fan of the celebrated feminist icon and artist, then you can add a bit of eccentricity to your entire look by teaming it up with your blue, pink or even white fine cotton saris and tying your hair in a clean bun with some carnations on it.

Rs2,500. paramacalcutta.com

Tribal touch

Make a statement with this Tibetan neckpiece from Rahi By Aindrila. The handmade tribal jewellery is a riot of colours with beads and stones conjuring up a stunning accessory. The necklace is versatile and can be worn with both eastern and western ensembles.

Rs3850. Instagram: @rahibyaindrila

Red hot

If simplicity defines your wardrobe then this understated red embroidered wrap dress from Bohemian Dream will surely catch your fancy. The best thing about this no-fuss-non-shiny dress is that it doubles up as a jacket and can also be paired with straight trousers and a bralette top.

Rs2,199. bohemiandream.in

Bling buzz

Add a dash of quirk and dazzle to your classic blazer with a Blue Bee Brooch by couturier Ajay Kumar, known for his hypnotic prints on silhouettes. Made of colourful rhinestones and eco-friendly zinc alloy with gold plating, the 3.5 cm brooch elevates even the simplest of looks. Pin it on a crisp white shirt or cling it casually on your jacket to give out a ritzy vibe.

Rs 2,000. meajaykumar.com.