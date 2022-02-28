Sneha Arora is now in Chennai with her latest collection, Tomorrowland

Sneha Arora is not a new name in Chennai. A popular designer when it comes to contemporary Indian fashion and with a strong focus on androgyny and gender fluidity, the designer surprisingly does well in traditional markets too.

Revealing details about her brand new collection Tomorrowland that comes to the city today, the designer — a favourite among many Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre and Neha Dhupia, to name a few — tells us, “Tomorrowland is all about fun silhouettes and brighter colours — the idea is basically to bring in a sense of hope — that tomorrow will be brighter, better and happier with the promise of: no bad days.”

An alumna of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kolkata (2008); Sneha Arora started her eponymous label in 2012 for the love of story-telling through design. With a feminine twist to masculine silhouettes and a love for androgyny, the label is aimed at the young, inspiring and self-dependent woman. Based in Kolkata, the label is however popular across the country and has many loyalists across all age groups.

“In Tomorrowland, we’ve got a lot of bright pinks, mints and pastel blues in linen co-ord sets, lightweight silk shirts and dresses with text embroidered on their backs — basically a curation that’s perfect for summer. It’s a collection of casual and formal wear that also extends to whites and beiges highlighted with a touch of gold and contrasting details,” Sneha further explains.

Focusing on cottons, silks and linens; the collection features dresses, formal blouses, co-ord sets, jackets and wrap dresses with a lot of embroidery and organza detailing. The edit also features flared pants, culottes and silk shirts that can be paired with fitted pants. “We turn 10 this year in August and in many ways this collection celebrates our journey, so far. We’re really happy about where we are today and would like to share that sense of positivity. In these trying times, the promise that tomorrow will be brighter is a wonderful message of hope to anyone,” the designer concludes.

INR 10,000 onwards. At Collage.

