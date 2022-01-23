Global fashion house Coach launches its new capsule Ski collection

Global fashion house Coach has introduced its new capsule Ski collection which brings in a plethora of vintage styles and designs. With a mix of adventure and joyfulness, the design aesthetics take you back to the colourful language of Patrimonial American Sportswear.

Right from the outwear pieces with shearling details and knitted sweaters to puffed snow boots and quilted leather bags, Coach has you covered. Introducing nostalgic winter sportswear reimagined through the optimistic lens of today, the collection gives you a playful retro appeal this season through the use of bright colours, stripes and vintage graphics. It has also launched its signature Jacquard Monogram bags with a twist of vintage patches on them.

The collection reinterprets the New York house’s codes within a new graphic language inspired by vintage finds sourced from Lake Placid and the Adirondacks. “Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage within the bold, colourful language of American sportswear.”

Additionally, the brand has also introduced Coach Ski with “Snow City,” a digital game where players can race through snowy New York City as a Coach Holiday animal, collecting “love” they can share with friends—inspired by “Give A Little Love,” Coach’s message for the holiday season.