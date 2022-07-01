Onitsuka Tiger just launched its AW ’22 collection that is inspired by Japanese sub-cultures of the ’70s and ’80s

Onitsuka Tiger, a label that works across apparel, accessories and footwear made its entry into the Indian market in the year 2017 (five years ago). It has since set up quite a few stores across Mumbai and Delhi and is now available online.

Known for their eclectic take on contemporary Japanese fashion, the label is constantly inspired by street fashion in Japan including wabi-sabi — an imperfect and transience philosophy with an exceptional sense of beauty; tsuppari subculture of young female groups started in the ’70s and ’80s, who picked pieces from a man’s wardrobe, mixing it with the classic school uniforms; punk boys sub-culture that focuses on black leather and pays homage to London of the ’70s; and ironically, the traditional kimono — the iconic Japanese ceremonial dress.

The label is also very popular for including the aesthetics of the ninja sub-culture, thereby taking trendy Japanese fashion beyond its country of origin, across the world. The label just launched their Autumn-Winter ’22 collection and we caught up with Andrea Pompilio, creative director, for a quick chat.

Andrea Pompilio

“The AW ’22 collection can be described in one word, Shadow — because of the predominant black tones. It is also a tribute to the ’80s when the Japanese aesthetic, working on silhouettes, monochromes, and details, redefined the Western aesthetic,” begins Andrea who obtained his master’s degree in fashion from Istituto Marangoni, Milan.

“For each collection, I always try to maintain a common thread that respects the values and heritage of Onitsuka Tiger and at the same time follows my sensations and emotions of the moment to create a contemporary collection that combines fashion and sport,” adds Andrea.

The collection features ultra-oversized T-shirts made of heavy cotton and graphically embroidered kaftans (overdresses) with the only distinctive embellishment in the overall simple, minimalist, and unified collection being the flame and flower prints on the hems of various apparel items. Also expect modern rock star style velour dresses , a tribute to sukajan jackets, mini dresses with a drawstring waist, nylon jackets, boa jackets, maxi bermuda pants, midi-length pleated skirts, multi-pocketed waistcoats, and balaclavas among many other silhouettes.

Silhouettes from the edit

“This season we focused on just one colour, black. In my opinion, black is the colour that better identifies with the Onitsuka Tiger brand, also because it reminds me of the aesthetics of the ninjas, who always wore black. The collection is mostly about heavy shiny nylon, but there’s also super light poplin cotton and some details in fake fur shearling among many other materials,” Andrea concludes.

The collection also features accessories and footwear and is a genderless collection. With a shift in focus, Onitsuka Tiger that was previously largely known as a footwear brand in India (specifically for sneakers), today is known across the country as a luxury apparel brand too.

INR 8,999 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal