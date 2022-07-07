New Delhi-based GG by Asha Gautam’s latest edit promises Jacobean florals from the 17th Century juxtaposed with subtle 3D and bling

GG by Asha Gautam began in 2018 in New Delhi. An offshoot of the label, Asha Gautam, GG by Asha Gautam was the brainchild of NIFT graduate Gautam Gupta and marked his venture into the world of couture, fusion fashion and luxury prêt. A favourite with several celebs like Adaa Khan and Shweta Tiwari, the couture label’s previous collection Style the Craft showcased various crafts from across the country with contemporary twists. The brand just released its latest collection, The Elysian Symphony, and we caught up with founder and creative director, Gautam Gupta, to talk shop and design.

“Nature and its elements have always inspired the label and our latest edit, The Elysian Symphony is inspired by Jacobean florals (woven fabric that features embroidery and dates back to the seventeenth century). The collection also has a lot of detailing that makes each piece stand out and we’ve used a lot of glistening materials like beads, cut dana work, sequins and resham threads,” begins Gautam.

Focusing on dusty rose, red bud, silver pink, foam green, sunflower, pastel yellow, smoke green and boulder beige among other colours, the edit features silhouettes in organza, net and georgette. Look forward to gowns, a line floor length dresses, asymmetrical and symmetrical front open tops and tunics paired with georgette shararas and organza skirts.

“The variation in colours used depicts the various moods from dawn to dusk that one feels when they are in close contact with nature. Each design has a different thought behind it to depict nature’s fragility but the main mood remains constant — delicate, happy and peaceful. This is a couture collection made by highly skilled artisans, with precision, care and love. Each motif is transferred to fabric from paper and then embroidered with hand, with unmatched precision. Flowers, branches and leaves are given lot of dimension with intricate and 3D embroidery techniques,” concludes the creative couturier.

INR 35,000 onwards. Available online.

