Nagpur-based Shruti Sancheti presents her latest edit, Alchemy, and it’s all about being ‘figure friendly’

Nagpur-based Shruti Sancheti was launched in December, 2009 eponymously with a vision to establish not just another generic fashion label but a brand that breaks traditional moulds to dictate new rules of design. It is a ready to wear retail centric label that believes in wearability, celebrates femininity and always chooses comfort while keeping a strong design aesthetic at the fore. A favourite with quite a few of Bollywood’s leading ladies, the label is seen quite often on Raveena Tandon, Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma among others. We caught up with Shruti, just ahead of a recent show with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights in Indore to talk about her latest collection, Alchemy — that focuses on chanderi, maheshwari and a little bit of silk, for both men and women — which was also being presented on the ramp that day. Excerpts:

Tell us a little bit about the collection and the inspiration behind it?

The collection is called Alchemy and though this is the first time I am showcasing my collection in Indore, I thought of using what Indore is known for — maheshwari and chanderi fabrics that are the base of my collection. As a designer, I have always liked using Indian crafts and textiles albeit, in a global manner and that is going to sum up my collection. It is a collection dedicated to the textiles of Indore but has elements from all over India and is styled in a manner that is relevant across the globe.

How do you feel about the collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights and how are they bringing local talent to the forefront?

Blenders Pride is synonymous to fashion with so many of their shows in the field, and I have been a part of the previous shows in some way or the other. I was a showstopper for some of the events, whereas sometimes, I collaborated to make a T-shirt for them. But this is the first time I am doing my independent show and that too in this beautiful city of Indore. I am very excited because Indore is an emerging and very strong market, and it is located so centrally at the heart of India as Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of India. It will be very interesting and challenging to see what the audience here likes. Trying to sell Indori fabrics to the people of Indore is going to be challenging, so, I am looking forward to their feedback.

What is the colour palette you think we can look forward to?

The mood for this collection is very nostalgic. The colour palette is in sepia tones — dusty pastels and rustic colours like rust and pink. There is an amalgamation of different colours, but everything is in sepia tone, reminding you of the old world, an era gone by; and there is some sort of regality to it as well.

What are the silhouettes you have used in the collection?

There are no specific silhouettes. My only concentration is easy breezy looks, as I personally feel, till you are not comfortable, nobody can do justice to any garments. I want my client or the person who wears it to be comfortable, to own up to herself and also account for figure flaws. We always feel that fashionable clothes should not be limited to just celebrities or models, and there is a world beyond them. So, all our clothes are figure friendly, accounting for figure flaws and perfect for the weather because India has ten months of summer. But if you would like specifics — there are skirts, crop tops, shararas, bustiers, jackets, pant suits, pants, tunics, throws, palazzos, saris, anarkalis, ghagras and dupattas for women in several varied ensembles; and kurtas, pants, bundis and blazers for men.

