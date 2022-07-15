Retail therapy: Nungambakkam gets a new designer destination with Label Afeera

Label Afeera opened a new store in Nungambakkam last week. Owned by self-taught designer Fathima Afrin who works with artisans across the country, look out for intricate embroidery styles ranging from zardosi to aari to tubework. Meanwhile, the launch coincides with a showcase of her latest collection Nazaha. “It is all about playing with vibrant and pastel colours filled with flowy silhouettes,” says Fathima.

Designer Fathima Afrin with model Tarini





Her love for pastels is evident from a walk around the spacious 1,500 sq ft boutique as well, which is designed in soft English pastels like white and grey alongside a touch of turquoise. Fathima (25) who tells us she is an engineering graduate with a passionate creative side began her brand with a partner back in 2018 and has moved forward solo, expanded her reach, and begun styling celebrities for upcoming movies, the details of which she says are hush hush for the moment.



So we decide to turn our attention to browsing the shelves. The latest collection comprises embroidered organzas, Kali Anarkali’s, centre slit floral tops, and front panel pleated Anarkalis. “The fabrics used are mostly georgette, chiffon, pure mul, lotus silk and muslin silk,” she shares with us, as we run our eye over a rack of particularly pretty baby blues and peachy oranges. “I am a person who loves to admire nature as you can take inspiration from its colour palette,” Fathima shares. This could be scenery taken in while travelling or something as simple as just looking up at the sky, “there are times when the sky is too pretty and it has its own burst of colours!” That said, we can’t wait to see what her upcoming autumn line will bring.

On Veerabadran Street. INR 4,500 upwards.