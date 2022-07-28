Burberry features its first Sikh child model for a new campaign

British luxury brand, Burberry, is winning people's hearts with its latest Autumn-Winter '22 collection for children by celebrating diversity in fashion. In a first for the brand, Burberry has featured its first Sikh child model (Sahib Singh) for the campaign for the collection. According to media sources, Sahib was photographed dressed in a Burberry cardigan with a pair of sneakers and a matching black turban, known traditionally as a Patka. The Patka is worn by Sikh boys before they reach adolescence. The campaign and photographs went live on Burberry's Instagram handle on July 27.

On the photo shoot, Sahib’s mother Harjot Kaur told media sources,“Sahib had an incredible day with the Burberry team, who looked after all the children they were shooting with. To see our son, who does look different from his peers, being given a chance by the iconic British brand was truly a milestone moment (sic).”

Posing for the camera in cardigan and shorts, Sahib's back-to-school look is completed with a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket. Sahib's mother, who manages his Instagram account, posted the photo of Sahib having a good time and tagged Burberry and South Coast Kidz Ltd.

Harjot captioned the post, “On this journey, we have gone through so many different emotions. We have felt a few disappointments when Sahib wasn't chosen for a job. We never told him about any shoots until he's fully confirmed as he doesn't need to feel the emotions involved. The stress when the council refuses his license to perform . Never underestimate a parent who wants the world for their child! (sic)”

Sahib’s father, Ranjeet Singh also talked to media sources stating that he was still trying to comprehend the response the picture has received.

“The feedback has been beyond heartening. We are still trying to comprehend how big this has gotten! The South Asian community has pulled out all the stops to shower love on our little Singh (sic),” Ranjeet was quoted as saying.