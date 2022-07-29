Basa by Sumesh's new edit, Vrikshya, has quirky androgynous silhouettes 

Kolkata couturier Sumesh Agarwal’s new edit Vrikshya has a striking resemblance with trees. “After those hours of rigorous brainstorming when I finally saw the pieces coming to life, I noticed a pattern which symbolised the sturdy but flowy exterior of a tree and quite organically I named the collection Vrikshya,” says Sumesh the founder of the label Basa by Sumesh that designs contemporary clothing for men.

Specialising in ethnic outfits like kurtas, bandhgalas and sherwanis, each garment from Basa’s latest edit reflects finesse. While the kurtas have a velvety flow marked by smart cuts, the sherwanis boast of intricate embroideries. Sumesh has teamed the silk kurtas with smart-fit as well as loose pant-style pyjamas in white, off-white and black. The designer has played around with the rich hues of burgundy, midnight blue and green for kurtas.

“The focus for kurtas, bandhgalas and sherwanis was different to begin with. While in one, the focus was easy silhouettes, the other was opulence of craftsmanship. One can always experiment with kurtas but for formal occasions patrons mostly settles for classics,” says the alumni of NIFT Kolkata who founded the brand in 2020. As a true drape enthusiast, Sumesh has always been intrigued by the vast potential of a sari and the sheer ability of Indian women to carry it effortlessly. Hence, the edit picks up androgynous fashion and features sari-style achkans for men.

“This is my attempt to create a look for occasion menswear using the six yards of magic. I have always tried to focus and derive inspiration from different aspects of nature and music. My focus has consistently been contemporary cuts, layers, intricate embroideries and textures,” he says. Sumesh’s future collections will see more stylish, modern and comfortable clothing for men.

