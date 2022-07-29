Designer Shyam SundarBasu pays a tribute to Uttam Kumar in his new edit  

Shyam SundarBasu is an artist first and a fashion designer later. A student of fine arts, Basu chose fashion as a medium to keep the artist in him thriving. And over the past six years of his designing career under his label Raikishori Collections, he has done that with élan. Focusing on the cultural thread of Bengal, his oeuvre boasts of indigenous weaves and paintings. A cinema buff, the couturier pays a tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar with his new edit. We find out more:

What was the idea behind the collection?

The idea or my intention is very simple — to help the new generation get acquainted with an iconic actor like Uttam Kumar. Through my paintings I wanted to reintroduce him to the younger generation so that they relate to him and his greatness. It’s also a very humble tribute to the great actor whose death anniversary was last week.

Are you a fan of Uttam Kumar?

I am a cinema enthusiast and I have grown up watching films of legendary actors like Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Soumitra Chattopadhyay. We have taken f ashion clues from their style statements. Among the contemporary actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya are carrying the fashion legacy forward and I just loved them in films like Moner Manush, Dracula Sir and Ghawre Bairey Aaj.

Tell us about your craft of incorporating the paintings into your weaves.

Since I am from Midnapore, a district known for the patachitra art form, I try to meld the traditional art form with indigenous fabrics like linen, taant and banarasi weaves. For menswear like kurtas, I use banarasi and taant. Also, since I am a student of fine arts, I try to incorporate paintings into my clothes. The pictures of Uttam Kumar along with the names of his films have been hand painted by me.

Shyam SundarBasu

Future plans?

I have always tried to showcase the culture of Bengal through my collections, whether it was at Goa International Fashion Week or at the Mumbai Heritage Fashion Week. I would like to continue doing so and dressing up young models and stars. Also, as artists, we have to fight our own battles, so, I will continue doing that in my own small way.

Rs 1,500 onwards. Available online.