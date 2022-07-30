The latest capsule edit from deisgner Ashwin Thiyagarajan, Drip, is now out in Chennai!

One of the most exciting upcoming designers in the city, Ashwin Thiyagarajan is known for his love for eclectic silhouettes. Popular with several international celebrities like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) and Indian stars like Taapsee Pannu and Aishwarya Rajesh, Ashwin was last in the news for his upcycled boho-chic capsule collection of lehengas that released earlier this year. Back with a very interesting capsule edit of men’s silhouettes — Drip — we catch up with the young designer to find out more.

“The new collection is called Drip. I moved recently and one of the first things I do in a new space is I paint the walls. I find it therapeutic. Last Deepavali, I decided to do the same and I was layering different shades of paint on the wall and the way the paints dripped over each other caught my attention. That night, with the imagery still fresh in my mind, I envisioned a collection and that’s where this edit began. It was pretty complicated to translate this drip aesthetic into wearable silhouettes in fabric, because it required a lot of manipulation, but we finally got there,” opens Ashwin, who began designing in 2014.

Ensemble from Drip

Ensemble from Drip

Ensemble from Drip

Ensembles from Drip

Ensemble from Drip

The colour palette in Drip sticks to jewel tones — sapphire blue, rich teal and emerald green. “I like playing with embroidery on my silhouettes, especially with my menswear because embroidery isn’t considered a mainstay when it comes to men’s couture. I wanted to bling up this capsule collection and so beyond the embroidery there’s also crystal work on some of the silhouettes,” adds the designer.

Look forward to suits, bandhgalas, shirts, high-waisted pants and statement cummerbunds in wool, organza and cotton. “The whole capsule isn’t out yet, we’ve released six ensembles, so far, and four are on their way. I’m simultaneously still working on my previous capsule of upcycled lehengas as the orders haven’t stopped. Next up is a tone-on-tone bridal collection and I am also experimenting with some conscious couture,” he concludes.

INR 35,000 onwards. At Shastri Nagar, Adyar.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal