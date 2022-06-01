Swim in Silver and Salt!

A dentist by profession, Dwithi Jayaprakash’s journey as a silver jewellery designer started quite unexpectedly. Though she was passionate about jewellery design, it was only a year-and-a-half ago that she started the brand ‘Silver and Salt’, which brings together impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs. It focuses more on silver-like jewellery, manifesting a strong foothold in the ornament industry with its one-of-a-kind designs.

A dentist by profession, Dwithi Jayaprakash’s journey as a silver jewellery designer started quite unexpectedly. Though she was passionate about jewellery design, it was only a year-and-a-half ago that she started the brand ‘Silver and Salt’, which brings together impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs. It focuses more on silver-like jewellery, manifesting a strong foothold in the ornament industry with its one-of-a-kind designs.

“I am obsessed with jewellery,” quips Dwithi. Her niche in the craft sprouted from a very young age. “I used to make jewellery with whatever I could get my hands on. Before the brand’s inception, I researched a lot about how these accessories are made. But then, at the time, I couldn’t handle both my toddler and supervise the making, so I used to give it to professional manufacturers,” she says.