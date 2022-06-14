Drawn’s Summer Siesta by Tanya Timble is all you need to add to spruce up your summer wardrobe 

We’re now in the middle of the Indian summer. While blacks, whites and neutrals have their own place in the wardrobe, bright hues are the ones that take precedence when we think of adding some fun to our wardrobe. Whether it is playing with bold colour blocks or going for some larger than life motifs on a shirt, everything just goes better with colours. And making this summer special and the heat bearable is Drawn’s SS’22 collection – Summer Siesta by Tanya Timble.

The collection promises to take you down memory lane with retro-inspired prints and patterns in a playful array of statement dresses and easy-going separates. The collection takes inspiration from the wildlife keeping the tigress at the centre of focus.

“The inspiration behind the collection is the city of Jaipur. The collection is a step to instil hope of a brighter future after the pandemic and the flora and fauna teaching us balance and co-existence,” says Rhea Bhattacharya, founder of Drawn. Rhea, who brought life to the collection has collaborated with Jaipur-based designer Tanya for her unique prints and design combinations.

“As part of Drawn’s #TheArtistEdit, an endeavour we collaborate with artists to bring their art onto garments. We aim to dress every possible size, age, and ethnicity for all occasions, non-occasions and the in-betweens through our collection,” adds Rhea.

With vibrant colours blended on a mix of cotton poplin and viscose crepe, the collection comes in three iconic styles including geometric pieces. Expect an oversised bib dress, scalloped shift dress and a frilled shirt that go perfectly with both your lazy summer afternoons or an evening kitty with your girl gang.

Price: 4,500 onwards

Available at www.shopdrawn.com