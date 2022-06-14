Enamor enters athleisure market, and we find out the how and why

With athleisure being the new buzzword globally, Enamor — known previously only as an affordable yet high quality innerwear and lingerie brand — has recently added athleisure into their catalogues. We caught up with Sandra Daniels, who is part of the core design team, to find out more…

Tell us a little bit about the new collection?

Enamor’s new collection, Soulful, has been designed around the theme of dhyana and surya to promote wellness and is all about finding balance and feeling rejuvenated. The Soulful collection includes a wide variety of activewear and loungewear which are very comfortable and versatile. The entire collection is made by combining style with innovation and inclusivity; it is accessible, smart and transitional. For our activewear we have combined comfort and functionality to make the entire collection very stylish along with adding all the qualities of an ideal sportswear which focuses on comfort, provides great flexibility with easy transition for an active life on and off the mat. Its use is not restricted to gym or for workouts only but can be easily worn to run errands, meditate, to go out for coffee with friends and for casual outings.

What can we look forward to in the collection?

We have used dry fit fabric which is quick dry and keeps women fresh throughout the day. Also, reflecting the theme of Soulful, we have introduced trending pastel colours that have a soothing effect on mind and body which include powder blue, mauve pink, cider mélange, ivory and green pear, among others.

Sandra Daniels

Is athleisure changing with time? What are the latest trends that you’ve noticed?

Women’s dressing styles since the pandemic have undergone a major shift. There is a high demand for clothes which are relaxed, casual, yet smart and presentable that allows one to transition through the day seamlessly regardless of the activity. Athleisure’s accelerated growth is a direct reflection of this trend and holds stupendous potential. These days, you won’t just spot athleisure in the gym or on the track. The merging of activewear and loungewear into daily wardrobes is a trend that began in lockdown, but is expected to explode this year. Coupled with this, there is also a huge emphasis on fabrics that are breathable, organic and enhances flexibility for women to carry out their chores throughout the day.

Summer is upon us and athleisure apparel can be a problem in this climate, how do you as a brand ensure that your apparel is breathable and apt for summer?

The fabric used is breathable, quick dry, anti-microbial, sweat wicking with anti-odour properties and offers 4-way stretch to make women feel comfortable and fabulous. Also, to ensure breathability we have added a mesh panel on the back of some of our styles.

