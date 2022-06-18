Couturier Vedika M launches her brand new collection for SS ’22, Out & About

A popular name with Bollywood celebs, Vedika M is one of Kolkata’s most sought after designers. Worn regularly by Karishma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu and Tabu, among many others; Vedika M began as a label in 2016 when Vedika Merh, the creative director launched it to focus on abstract, geometric, hand-painted and block-printed garments. More recently, the label was in the news when Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a lehenga from their Phalak collection. With a brand new SS ’22 edit, Out & About, now available in stores; we catch up with Vedika to talk shop and more.

“Out & About is a collection of quirky prints in cotton that bridge the gap between geometry and fluidity. This collection is a range of casual and versatile silhouettes that includes dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and co-ord sets. This collection consists only of block prints in vibrant hues, which sets it apart from all my previous collections,” begins Vedika. Having graduated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts in Singapore — where she pursued a degree in fashion designing — Vedika brings in a unique international perspective to her India-inspired edits.

Vedika Merh Sonthalia

“We’ve used a wide variety of vibrant colours in Out & About ranging from oranges, mustards, shades of red and peach; bottle green, deep blue, purple, white and black. We’ve juggled between fitted to free flowing silhouettes and there is everything from a-line short dresses to panelled midi dresses in the collection,” adds the designer, who recently added a dedicated loungewear section into the label’s repertoire, post the consequent lockdowns.

The collection also features co-ord sets with loose shirts paired with flowy pants; and peplum tops with elastic pants. Next up, the designer plans to release her first casual and affordable range of hand painted kurtas, adding to her ethnic take on modern, casual and fun prêt couture.

INR 4,000 onwards. At Loudon Street, Kolkata and available online.

