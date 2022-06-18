Size-inclusive label Norn is back in the city, with their latest edit: Samoa

Norn, the one-year-old Delhi-based size-inclusive brand, is back in Chennai, but this time around with their loungewear/resort wear SS ’22 collection, Samoa. Popular with celebs like Soni Razdan and Barkha Dutt, they were last seen in the city with their AW ’21 edit, Aztec. Known for their unique take on sizing — the complete absence of it — the label creates apparel that is proudly one-size-fits-all.

“Samoa is inspired by the Polynesian island and is all about travel. We’ve got four prints — Milano, Oxford, Melon and Laguna, each with a specific colour palette that does justice to the season. These are easy breezy silhouettes in prints that work for day to evening and for everything from lunch to a holiday,” begins Mansi Bajaj, the designer and brand custodian of Norn.

Named after the The Norns, deities in Norse mythology responsible for shaping the course of human destinies, Norn pays homage to the three divine Norse sisters who control the past, the present and the future. “That’s what our clothes are about — sustainable, never going out of fashion and timeless. We want our clothes to last for more than a few seasons and to be as durable and adaptable as possible,” explains Mansi.

Expect kaftans and size-inclusive ensembles in bright yellows, lilac greys, peachy pinks and floral pink, all in satin georgette. “Our next collection will continue with the same silhouettes and fabrics just that they will be in festive reds and blues, and we’ll probably release it in August 2022,” concludes the quirky designer.

INR 4,900 onwards. At Collage.

