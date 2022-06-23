Mumbai-based Saaksha & Kinni foray into menswear in their latest edit, ‘Quad’

A popular brand with several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor; and more recently Shahid Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty — Saaksha & Kinni are no new name in the city. Almost five years since they first burst onto the scene, Mumbai-based designer duo Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat have now announced their latest collection, Quad, that also marks their foray into menswear. We catch up with co-designer Saaksha Bhat to find out more about the new edit.

“Our brand is almost five years old and it was about time we got into menswear. We’ve always been centred on bold prints and indo-western silhouettes. We pride ourselves in hand embroidery and hand micro pleating — age old techniques that are done by our karigars. Kinni had worked in the embroidery market for eight years whilst I, honestly, had no experience in the fashion industry before this,” begins Saaksha, who is a law graduate.

Quad is inspired by the rhombus and plays with angles and sides, motifs that hold cultural significance in Gujarati craft heritage. This collection hopes to focus on intricate Gujarati and Rajasthani mirror and thread handwork including patchwork diamonds on denim and signature micro pleated handwork.

“The silhouettes in the womenswear collection are made up of comfortable co-ord sets, sari dresses, kaftans and cocktail dresses, while the menswear collection comprises shirt and trouser co-ord sets, jackets and light wear coats. We tried to keep the silhouettes as easy breezy as possible — ensembles that would translate easily into one’s own wardrobe and still be the perfect getaway resort outfit,” adds Saaksha.

The collection is primarily made up of red, blues and yellows and the womenswear comprises chiffons, cotton silks and satins; while the menswear comprises denims and poplin. Next up, the duo is working on a collection which will introduce some new fabrics that they have never worked with before, like velvet and lace.

