Casual and catchy

When it comes to casual wear, the trends are ever-changing. There was a time when casuals meant just a Kurti or a T-shirt or tops paired with jeans. Now, be it daily workwear or a brunch date, comfy, breezy dresses are the new trend. Peach me Designs, a five-year-old brand run by Shadiya Najil, is redefining casual wear by adding elegance to it.

Though the Thrissur native was prepping herself to become a teacher, fate had different plans for her. Her undying passion for fabric and designs made sure Shadiya often stepped out of the house in the most trendy attire. Her personal touch made her outfits unique. “Since childhood, I was inclined to fashion and fabric. Checking out design references from magazines or TV programmes and getting the same done from my mother was more or less a hobby for me. My mother was my inspiration. She would always bring out my clothes in the best possible way.When the enquiries for designs started to rise, I decided to start a venture of my own,” says Shadiya, a mother of two.

Shadiya Najil

Peach me Designs focuses more on casual wear but they are premium customised collections. A minimal pastel-hued dress style is adorned with patterns, giving it an extra flair. Florals, stripes, checkered, tropic theme, animal print, polka dots - everything has a place in Shadiya’s palette. “I want the dresses to be pretty. Usually, comfy dresses don’t focus much on looking good,”adds Shadiya.

The breezy dresses are knee-long, sometimes longer. Comfy jumpsuits, gowns and tiered dresses are made with Rayon crape, cotton crush or Hakoba material. “These materials make the outfits more breathable and lightweight, which means you can wear them around the year,” says Shadiya.

The entrepreneur claims that many also opt for her outfits as maternity wear. “When you are pregnant, you want to wear something that is comfortable, fabric that doesn’t irritate you. Finding something that fits all the categories can be very hard. I know the struggle, so I help mothers-to-be customise dresses .They are also feeder friendly, the zips are hidden as well,” says Shadiya. Though Shadiya singlehandedly manages the venture, her husband Najil and her sisters Heba and Hemna are her pillars of strength.The venture also has kids wears and the majority are made to twin with mothers’ clothes. Shadiya also has plans to release party wear that are comfortable during pregnancy.

Instagram: @peach_me_designs