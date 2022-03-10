Wares and wears for International Women’s Day

After 364 days of working towards their ambitions, women deserve a day to treat themselves and celebrate their lives. The mood in Chennai on Women’s Day seemed to reflect the same as streams of people excitedly explored the lanes of the Sutraa exhibition at Taj Coromandel in Nungambakkam. This time around, the exhibition presented their Luxury Edit selection with over 90 designers from across India.

The space was neatly divided into stalls that flaunted a wide variety of products. Whether you’re a fan of handcrafted saris and gold jewellery or handloom bedspreads and bangles , there is a stall for everyone to check out. If fashion or garments are not your style, fret not, for there are several more items to explore — phone cases, dry snacks, hair care tools, crystals and even a healer. Second-time visitor Sailakshmi concurs. “There is really good variety here and great stalls. The curation is very well done. I was called last time as I am an influencer and I shopped a lot,” she exclaims. When asked about her favourite items, she pointed to the clothes and footwear without hesitation.

Where customers were abuzz, vendors were no less excited. For Divya Dyuti, a designer with her eponymous collection all the way from Kolkata, this was the first attempt at an exhibition in Chennai. “I’m very nervous. While I have associated with Sutraa for years and had a great experience with them everytime, it is my first time in Chennai. I am not sure what the crowd likes. But, of course, as an entrepreneur I do have some expectations,” she explains, her stall loaded with handcrafted, block printed and hand stitched saris and a few dupattas.

As Divya sat fingers crossed, there were new designers who were doing the same as they unfurled their portfolio for public scrutiny. Alfa from Kreshya, a sustainable jewellery brand, was waiting for the crowd to thicken still. “This is our first time with Sutraa. We heard about them on Instagram. There has been quite a bit of walk-in crowd and some influencers we know have stopped by,” she mentions. New and old patrons and designers are frequenting the exhibition just as the founders had hoped. “With so many people coming in, we are expecting a good turnout. It’s Women’s Day and everyone is coming here and enjoying their time,” notes Monika Madhyan of Sutraa.