Upcycle in style

Upcycled fashion is a cool new trend. Apart from being unique and aesthetically pleasing, it is also a way to be environmentally conscious, which makes it all the more appealing. Kochi based fashion outlet, By Hand, has come up with their latest collection Parihritah, in line with this emerging style.

The collection has woven outfits made from fabric waste and leftovers. By Hand’s owner and curator, Rajendra Prasadh has introduced Praihritah with various contemporary and ethnic picks that suits women and men alike. His store delivers around the world online.

Striped handloom kaftan, asymmetrical cotton patchwork dresses, flared anarkali patchwork, sarees and other picks which are a mix of western and ethnic styles are part of the series. For men patchwork shirts, patchwork kurtas with full and half sleeves, ajrak and other ethnic block print designed shirts are available.

“These are woven mostly with cotton fabric, which is quite breathable. Upcycled fashion is slow, evergreen and unique. With By Hand and its collections including Parihritah, I aim to get more youngsters to follow this trend. As of now, our customers are aged 25 and above. Sustainable fashion is also being practised by those who are eco-conscious and want to promote rural weavers and artisans,” adds Rajendra.

According to him, the lining for clothing like dresses, Kurtis, flared dresses and women’s tops are made using mulmul cotton, which is quite climate-friendly.

“Mulmul cotton suits both winter and summer. We use mostly vegetable and natural dyes extracted from turmeric and leaves. Sometimes, we also use nature-friendly chemicals. Our fashion is a mix of the traditional and modern,” he says. The wearable under Parihritah is rich in Indian ethnic designs and heritage textiles. Ajrakh hand block prints, handlooms of Chendamangalam, Rajasthan hand block prints like Bagru Kala, Dabu, Jaipur block prints like Sanganeri and Batik which is a technique of wax-resist dyeing, Bandhini and Madhubani prints etc are embedded in the various design of men and women attires.

Following sustainable fashion, Rajendra with his By Hand is gearing up for Holi festival collections which are handloom attires weaved in white colours with patchwork motifs and designs.

@byhand on Instagram