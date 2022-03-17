Bengaluru-based Hidden Harmony is in Chennai with their SS 2022 edit

In what seems to be a yearly affair — for the last decade or so — Bengaluru-based Hidden Harmony is back in town with their latest collection and this time too it's paired with a curated seasonal pop-menu menu from their associated restaurant, Grasshopper.

Hidden Harmony — the clothing label designed by Sonali Sattar opened shop in 1994 in Bengaluru and believes in pure design, with a commitment to the aesthetics of simplicity, without superfluous ornamentation. Sonali’s interest in various art forms, including sculpture and architecture, combined with an understanding of the intricacies of garment making, result in well-defined but minimal silhouettes.

“We have a very long association with Chennai. We’ve been showcasing our clothes here for 15 years or more. With summer coming along, we decided to bring our SS ’22 edit with the lightest possible fabrics — we’ve got layered chanderis and extremely soft high-count cotton khadis in summery hues including aquas, citruses, oranges, yellows, fresh leaf greens, beiges and white,” explains Sonali who is a favourite with producer Kiran Rao and actress Shabana Azmi.

The label keeps a distance from pop culture and restrictive fashion trends and can be worn by any age group and keeping with its design philosophy, the new Hidden Harmony collection comprises pieces in which a lot of attention is paid to detail, while the finished look is simple. The unstructured clothes drape over the body, with a natural flow, eliminating the need for buttons and zippers.

“People are talking about sustainable fashion now, but we’ve been doing it from the very beginning. We’ve always focused on natural fabrics and hand finishes since we began 25+ years ago,” adds Sonali who graduated from NIFT, New Delhi in 1994.

The label has always focused on a very relaxed silhouette and goes beyond kaftans in trying to create pieces that would suit everyone. Their garments have enough shape without being shapeless, but are a very comfortable fit. This collection includes dresses and a few separates including some layered tops, flowy skirts and drawstring trousers and is available for a limited period in the city.

INR 5,000 onwards. On till March 21. At Amethyst.

