Head to this two-day fiesta for some Lambadi love, all the way from Sittilingi in Dharmapuri!

The word ‘Porgai’ means pride and this collective (named the same) from the Sittilingi Valley in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu represents the pride of the once-nomadic Lambadi community — its culture. Known for reviving tribal Lambadi crafts and embroidery, this collective — now a registered society of 60 Lambadi women — has successfully managed to take the community’s exquisite handicrafts beyond the traditional phetya (the skirt, blouse and dupatta ensemble) to kurtas, sari blouses, saris, home furnishings, bags and wall décor. The collective comes to Chennai for a day-long celebration of this journey and will present a film, a traditional jewellery exhibition, and a collection of apparel and accessories for the curious shopper. “We are screening a 51-minute long film on the story of Porgai. Made by filmmaker Anagha Unni, the film Porgai (Pride), talks about the revival of the handicrafts and embroidery of the Lambadis in Tamil Nadu,” begins Lalitha Regi, doctor-turned-revivalist, who helped set up Porgai in 2006.

Porgai artisans & apparel from Porgai

“About three generations ago, the women of the community shifted from their traditional dress (phetya) to the sari and with that, the craft and the embroidery involved in the making of the dress, died down slowly. It was almost extinct here. But then, two women from the community, Neela and Gammi — who are the founders of the Porgai Artisans Association and had learned the craft from their grandmothers — decided to revive the craft,” she further explains.

A Lambadi woman in all her finery

The film screening will be accompanied by a photo exhibition that helps you delve deeper into this nuanced story and expect a showcase featuring antique pieces of Lambadi jewellery, collected over the years, from different Lambadi villages across Tamil Nadu. Also showcasing at the event will be apparel and collectibles made by the collective. “The founder artisans, the filmmaker and the whole Porgai team will be at the event and so we hope people who are interested in our story and journey will be able to have a wholesome interaction with all of us,” Lalitha concludes.

Apparel at INR 500 onwards. Till 8 pm.

Film screenings at 11 am, 3 pm and 6 pm.

Today and tomorrow. At Amethyst.

