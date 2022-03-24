Lakme Fashion Week: A sensory sartorial experience

We witnessed fashion-focused proceedings with a hint of star-studded glitz on Day 1 of the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi

author_img Express News Service Published :  24th March 2022 01:10 PM   |   Published :   |  24th March 2022 01:10 PM
Actor Manoj Bajpayee turned showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan’s collection

Actor Manoj Bajpayee turned showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan’s collection titled ‘Winter Rain’

The first day of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week commenced at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the city on Wednesday.

The five-day event will conclude on Sunday with a grand finale by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Here’s a glimpse of all things that made up day one of this star-studded fashion extravaganza

TAGS
Lakme Fashion Week Lakme Fashion Week Winter 2018

Comments