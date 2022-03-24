Lakme Fashion Week: A sensory sartorial experience
We witnessed fashion-focused proceedings with a hint of star-studded glitz on Day 1 of the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi
Express News Service Published : 24th March 2022 01:10 PM | Published : | 24th March 2022 01:10 PM
The first day of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week commenced at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the city on Wednesday.
The five-day event will conclude on Sunday with a grand finale by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Here’s a glimpse of all things that made up day one of this star-studded fashion extravaganza