Kaveri’s latest edit, showcasing at LFW today, is an ode to Victorian aesthetics and ‘memories of home’

Kaveri Lalchand and her eponymous label, Kaveri, might just be the most popular fashion export from Chennai to the world and for good reason too! She is one of the few local designers who continue to surprise us with seasonal collections and interesting capsule edits. Showcasing her latest summer edit, Photographs and Memories, this afternoon at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi, we caught up with the designer to find out more about the collection and what’s new with the label.

“We’re experimenting with a brand new technique (for us) called Cyano Printing. These are sonnets in timeless linen, trimmed with exquisite tatting cotton mesh lace, crochet lace detailing and ‘tiers-to-twirl-in’ silhouettes that flirt with your curves. Capturing the beauty of the vintage and the Victorian, Cyano draws inspiration from the age-old art of Cyanotype printing. We played with light to print the most intricate motifs in shades of indigo and dusty rose on the purest off-white linen. The blues are absolutely gorgeous and everything about this collection is very charming, graceful and gentle — very old school,” shares Kaveri, who is a favourite among several celebs including Nithya Menen and Shabana Azmi. “The collection brings back memories and connects one to our cherished images of home — bringing in elements like the gate of the house, wrought-iron window grills, love letters, a girl on a swing in the garden, roses, chintz motifs and lots more,” the designer adds.

Kaveri Lalchand

The showcase at LFW also includes several sub-collections themed around the same nostalgia. There’s Tropical Soul that celebrates the rich and diverse flora and the iridescent Hummingbird in a warm summer palette of sage, yellow and apricot; Summer Harvest in light linen adorned with heavy embroidery featuring summer florals and a flourish of wheat in shaded ombre cotton thread edged with dainty cotton crochet lace detailing completed with shaded thread pom-pom tassels and embroidered organza leaves; Honey Comb that’s inspired by Old English embroidery on French chiffon saris — a play of delicate honeycomb foil-print in rose gold, intricate silk thread floral embroidery, embroidered organza flowers appliquéd on a body of silk organza and linen tied-up with tassels of handmade organza flowers; and Butterfly Bloom that focuses on the butterfly motif; among many others.

“At the show, we’re converting the space into a garden and the show will begin with models sitting down for tea, chit-chatting, in a truly Victorian manner,” Kaveri explains further.

The label, known for their motto, ‘you look good, if you feel good,’ continues with their obsession with linen and will also incorporate some lace and pearl detailing into this collection furthering the Victorian aesthetic. This collection will be available online and at stores post today’s showcase.

INR 5,000 onwards. Online and at stores.

