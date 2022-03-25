Vrisa comes to Chennai with their brand-new edit inspired by a Victorian summer

Vrisa, a label that is fast becoming a favourite with B-Town celebs who love free-flowing silhouettes, is back in Chennai with their latest edit, Roses and Crown that is a tribute to Victorian aesthetics. Focused on collections that take inspiration from diverse cultures and geographies, the duo Rahul and Shikha Mangal have been celebrated for their collections on Kashmir (Char Chinar), Uzbekistan (Samarkand) and Kutch (Ahir) in the past and this time around, they draw inspiration from an imagined summer in Victorian times.

“The colour palette is all about blush pink, light brown, beiges and summery greens and the silhouettes are all flowy — dresses, kaftans, kaftan shirts, tops and pants. The idea was to focus on the softness of the Victorian aesthetic and so we stuck to chanderi, linen and silk,” explains co-owner Shikha.

Rahul, who graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, in 2002, partnered with Shikha and launched the Jaipur-based brand in June 2013. Since then, the label — which is a favourite with several celebs and is seen regularly on Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika Padukone and Dia Mirza — is a regular on fashion week circuits across the country.

“We are delighted by the responses we receive. We have customers excited about our collections, which gives us so much motivation. It’s amazing to see how customers understand the philosophy and feel the inspiration behind each of our designs,” adds Shikha.

The collection is a limited one and features printed kaftans, strappy dresses, kali dresses, printed dresses, gathered dresses, embroidered dresses, kaftan shirts, kaftan dresses, printed tops, button-down shirts, tops and pants in free-sizes that are perfect for summer.

INR 8,500 onwards. March 29 onwards. At Collage.

