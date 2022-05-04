Feels like spring!

based brand Kalaakaari is greeting this spring with its breezy collections. Soon after its hit line-up ‘Etheree’ — a set of airy dresses with intricate lace detailing — founder Shilpa Jagath has dropped Hana with minimal floral detailed outfits that mirror mother nature in its full glory.

Considering the present hot climate, Kalaakaari has opted for soft kota, cotton, and muslin fabric. “Hana has six outfits in total. The pleated, flowy chic dresses can be a perfect fit for casual occasions and the dark palette fits cocktail parties and after-dawn events,” says Shilpa, a fashion graduate from St Teresa’s college. Darker hues showcase dusty pink, deep blue, and boysenberry.

The pastel palette, which is yet to be released, will have faded green, white ombre, and light lavender.The elegant dusty pink overlap pleated dress with a gather in front stands out for its lithe embellishments. The intricate floral thread work even adorns the butterfly yoke of the deep blue fit. “Except for one, the rest of the lineup has minimal yet detailed hand embroidery. The handwork motifs is one of Hana’s speciality,” says Shilpa. In sheer muslin, the boysenberry in the closed neck with honeycomb yolk and puffed sleeves stands eloquently.

Though Kalaakaari started with ethnic wear, now they specialise in loose-fit apparel that can be worn around the year. Starting with Etheree, the series turned out to be the longest-running one. The effortless flowy pieces in pastel shades combine ease and elegance. The aesthetic Hana outfits can hold their class and elegance irrespective of the occasion. According to Shilpa, when paired with a hoop earring or matched with minimal accessories, the light outfits become even more bespoke.