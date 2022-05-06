Time to thrift it!

Gopika Vijayan has been running an online thrift store since 2020. With customers all over India, her store Green Wardrobe is one of the first such establishments in Kerala. “Many times, people have too many clothes that they want to get rid of — old clothes or new ones that don’t fit. Instead of just throwing them away, it is better to donate or sell them to a thrift store,” says Gopika.

The items in thrift stores are usually reasonably priced. “Items are never sold at the MRP. A pair of jeans may cost around Rs 450 in my thrift store. Of this, I take around 30-40 per cent as revenue and the rest goes to the original owner. This is one of the best ways to become sustainable. It is also pocket friendly,” she says.

Rose Joe, a young mother of two children, is a regular buyer and contributor to Green Wardrobe. “I heard about thrift stores and Gopika on a radio programme. During the pandemic, there were a lot of children’s clothes in my home that were no longer in use. My children had outgrown them. When I heard about thrift store, I approached her,” says Rose.

Though new, the idea caught on so much that most thrift stores now boast a good amount of customers. However, many don’t want to reveal that they use the service fearing judgment. “We are not used to the concept of buying used clothes. In western countries, it’s a normal thing, for example, GoodWill where you can buy clothes even for $1,” adds Rose.

Fashion statement

Thrifting is not just about buying cheap clothes, it is eco-conscious and can even become a fashion statement. That’s the idea behind Sayanth Rajeev’s Thrift Kochi which sells vintage clothing on Instagram (@thrift_kochi).

“I mostly sell garments manufactured in the 1980s and 90s. Unlike the fast fashion of our time like H&M and Zara that mass manufacture clothes, earlier we had quality products. Now, a T-shirt can be used for a maximum of two months. Whereas vintage clothing will not lose its shine. Even faded, the fabric remains intact. They are also collecter’s items,” says the Vypeen native. “Depending on the quality, I sell them for around Rs 700-Rs 1,000,” he adds.