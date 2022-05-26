Payal Khandwala’s latest edit, Release 7, celebrates the designer’s love for chrysanthemums

Payal Khandwala is no new name in Chennai and the popular Mumbai-based designer is now back in the city with the first half of her latest edit, Release 7. Payal Khandwala launched her eponymous label in 2012 and has since been one of Bollywood’s most popular designers often seen on stars like Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon, among many others. We find out more about her latest edit that focuses on the chrysanthemum.

“Chrysanthemums and peonies are two of my favourite flowers and I’ve been trying to find the right graphic to add them into my collections. And finally, after so many years, I painted this image and I felt that it was good enough. This really was an artwork exercise for me,” begins the designer.

The collection which focuses on silhouettes in linen, khadi, poplin, viscose, cotton and handwoven silk is designed around the climate of the season and has kurtas, shirts, pants, jumpsuits, maxis and dresses.

“I wanted all the pieces to look engineered. I wanted the motif to look like it was there by choice. Printing the motif on metres of cloth and then cutting out a silhouette is different from wanting the motif to be placed specifically in a particular part of the garment. I just wanted the collection to be silhouettes that people can wear comfortably and be dramatic, stylish and simple in,” adds the designer.

With teal and rust being the basic colours of the edit, one can also look forward to magenta, dark brown, red, blue, ecru and yellow. Next up, the designer will soon release the rest of Release 7 and will also be working on her upcoming prêt festive collection.

