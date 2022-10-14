Couturier Kaveri Lalchand releases two edits this season, both themed around, ‘The Dance of the Butterfly’

Celebrated Chennai-based designer Kaveri Lalchand is all set to release her AW ’22 edit The Dance of the Butterfly that is also being currently showcased at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week. The collection pays homage to dainty flora, elegant fauna and poetic butterflies that have been harmoniously blended by hand through innovative craftsmanship on fine linen. We caught up with the couturier who is a favourite among several celebs including Nithya Menen and Shabana Azmi, to find out more about the new collection.

“The butterfly motif is almost inseparable from my label and is I am never not inspired by its grace. I’ve translated its movements, its beauty and the freedom it represents into exquisite pieces that embody femininity at its finest — hand-made and hand-embroidered with love,” begins Kaveri. This collection uses the label’s signature linens teamed with silk organza and satin to create layers that are hand printed with heat-press craft, embroideries, gold accents, Chantilly lace, beadwork, 3D butterflies and handmade tassels in a beautiful palette of ink blue, pomegranate, jade green, lilac, shadow blue, shadow rose, old rose, periwinkle blue and lavender; across charming vintage silhouettes of dresses and kaftans that are striking, unique and comfortable.

Dandelion & Laces from The Dance of the Butterfly

Painted Forest Lehengas from The Dance of the Butterfly

Williamson from The Dance of the Butterfly

“We’re also introducing COUTURE by KAVERI — translating the beauty of linen into fine celebration wear. This sub-label which will also be included in this edit bringing ten years of experience, understanding and learning to create comfortable celebration wear in flowing linens blended with silk, organzas and metallic threads. This is our interpretation of bridal, shaadi and festive wear in our signature style following, of course, the overall theme of the edit — The Dance of the Butterfly,” Kaveri adds.

The label is also all set to reopen their Kala Ghoda store in Mumbai soon and is focusing on an edgy and more contemporary edit for Christmas and New Year, next. “While I do release seasonal edits, we’re really all about being trans-seasonal. It is about slow fashion. It is about pieces you want to touch and pieces you want to wear every day. We are all about beautiful detailing and the care and attention of the littlest of things that we ensure make our garments precious and wonderfully unique,” Kaveri concludes.

INR 15,000 onwards. At Kodambakkam High Road.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal