Couturier Santanu Das brings two new edits from Maku to Chennai, from his sub-brands Kameez and Maku Men

Kolkata-based Maku has only recently begun focusing on Indian markets, but it is already a label that has a huge fashion following, globally and within the country too. Popular with celebs like Konkona Sensharma and Paoli Dam, the label began in 2011, when designer Santanu Das took to being a couturier-in-the-making while pursuing a degree at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

Santanu now brings his most current collection, a Festive Autumn-Winter ’22 edit, to Chennai along with a capsule edit from his perennial menswear collection, Maku Man. Known for their obsession with natural dyes, often the hue and colour of the dye defining their whole collection — the label focuses on silhouettes that are inspired by ethnic Indian clothing deconstructed for a global audience with global tastes. These new sub-collections are no different and while the Festive AW ’22 collection focuses on silhouettes for women, the accompanying menswear collection stays true to the label’s classic styles.

“We love the response we get from Chennai and so this time we’re bringing collections from our sister labels, Kameez and Maku Men. The collection from Kameez is catered to the domestic market and focuses on everything festive, from, of course, a Maku sense of what festive means. You can expect luxurious fabrics, brocades, silks and even satins in a variety of silhouettes,” begins Santanu.

Silhouette from Maku’s latest edit of Maku Man

Ensembles from Maku’s latest edit of Kameez

Ensemble from Maku’s latest edit of Maku Men

Silhouettes from Maku’s latest edit of Kameez

Silhouette from Maku’s latest edit of Kameez

Look forward to saris, kurtas, salwar suits and singles that can be matched into ensembles in jamdani, Tibetan brocade, silks, khadi and cotton. Zeroing in on festive reds, oranges, silvers and a hint of blue to create a more festive vibe — the collection is luxe redefined, in true Maku style.

“We’re also bringing the most current capsule collection from Maku Men, because Chennai seems to really love our menswear collections too! You can look forward to shirts, shirt kurtas, pants and jackets in pale blue, brown, grey and white; in silks, khadis and cottons,” adds Santanu.

“Maku Kameez was created because Maku focuses on the western body, physiology, ratio and dimensions, shapes and aesthetics and we wanted clothes that could also fit Indians well too. We take Indian silhouettes and deconstruct it so much in terms of fall and fit that we often create brand new silhouettes that may not necessarily have a name,” concludes the couturier.

INR 4,500 onwards. At Amethyst.

