Delhi-based Latin Quarters presents their latest collection, #RealYouByLQ, that is all about embracing the #RealYou

Known for their contemporary and trendy take on affordable fashion, the Latin Quarters story began in 2006 when Rahul Bhalla launched their first standalone store at Saket, New Delhi. Since then, the label has opened 19 stores across the country and is now a popular favourite with several celebrities including actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Barkha Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan and Prachi Desai to name a few. Currently under the able guidance of Deepika Bhardwaj, design head — we catch up with her to find out about their latest collection, #RealYouByLQ, which has just hit stores.

“Our last collection was called Summer Romance SS’22 and it was all about subdued shades of bold pops featuring stylised floral patterns as symbols of freshness and beauty. The flowy and breezy fabrics in A-line silhouettes created the perfect brunch outfit for summers,” explains Deepika who is a graduate from Kasturba Polytechnic for Women, Delhi and has over 10 years of experience in the apparel sector, before joining Latin Quarters.

Deepika Bhardwaj

Silhouette from #RealYouByLQ

Silhouette from #RealYouByLQ

“Our new AW ’22 collection #RealYouByLQ, however, is all about embracing the #RealYou — a women who is strong and fierce yet elegant and graceful. This collection is a perfect blend of bold yet feminine designs that will accentuate the #RealYou. Our subversive sexy range of bling party dresses, matching co-ord sets, sliced cut-out maxis, funnel neck oriental tops and tapered trousers can amp up your style quotient for any occasion. The collection is crafted in rich and fluid fabrics like lurex, sequin, suede, polyester and tweed bringing out the perfect sheen this season asks for. If you look closely at individual elements, you will notice the uniqueness of details woven into each garment with precision. Inspired by autumn hues, we have kept the colour palette of the collection in muted hues like taupe, lazuli blue, jade green, blush pink, honeycomb, bloodstone and sweet coral,” she adds.

The label has already started working on their upcoming seasons and hopes to take inspiration from global trends, with their next line being eco-conscious with floral highlights in bold vivid hues crafted from sustainable fabrics.

INR 1,000 onwards. Available online.

