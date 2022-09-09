The Funky Fish pop-up is coming up with their festive edit next week 

The Funky Fish pop-up is back with their festive edit, in time to glam up your Diwali wardrobe. With nearly 42 couture and prêt brands showcasing their creations, this time the focus is on affordable occasion wear. Founders, Nikita Kapoor Bajaj and Pavitra Sagar have always promised fresh off the press new collections at Chennai’s favourite trunk show, and this edit is no different. From bestsellers like Advait (Mumbai) who are bringing their bold, rich hand-painted prints that are reminiscent of everything retro and pop, look forward to popular brands like Studio Rigu that are known for minimalistic silhouettes. Nandita Bist’s collection is all about unique textures, eclectic mix of materials, printing techniques, ornamentation, and free-flowing silhouettes. For a subdued pastel palette interspersed with pearls, Richa Khemka’s 3D silhouettes are a great buy.

Here we also shine the spotlight on some of the fresh names in their repertoire, like Esha Arora (Delhi) who is coming to Chennai for the first time. Bringing a fusion vibe, the label is bringing down three collections where Nadira comprises structured blazers with sharara bottoms, embroidered pant suits, capes and elegant chanderi suits. A definite must have for the festive season, Esha tells us to expect jewel tones like deep purples, greens and pinks. Meanwhile, Raji Ramniq (Gurugram) is all about relaxed silhouettes, clean cuts, earthy tones, pure fabrics and Indian motifs in print. One half of the designer duo, Ramniq Tangri Khatri shares that there will be ample colourful festive hues, frills and flounces, since, this collection is lighter than their bridal line. We are told to expect crêpes, delicate embroideries and exquisite detailing. For glitzy mirror work along with shells and tie and dye, Bharat Adiani (Kolkata) is the label to look for. Bringing his latest collection Haseen for the first time to the city, the brand offers contemporary modern cuts and extensive hand worked embellishments.

Keeping trends in mind, for co-ord sets they have Nikita Madan’s luxury prêt line that is fun, quirky and flamboyant. We like the crop tops replete with appliqué work and textured textiles, along with the ruched styles. For some bling there is Omana Fine Jewellery among other accessory brands like Be Chic’s luxe handcrafted bags and Eye Candy for your peepers.

On September 16. From 11 am to 7 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.