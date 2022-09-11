The latest collection from Gurugram-based Salt Attire, Barqat, promises an artfully calibrated palette

Launched in 2017 as a premium workwear brand, Gurugram-based Salt Attire aimed at creating a 9-9 wardrobe solution for Indian women and their last collection, The Tan Edit, featured their signature silhouettes with clean cuts and flattering fits in a cozy caramel brown hues. Their latest edit, Barqat, that just released, is a festive collection inspired by simple luxury that exudes an old-world charm, yet is contemporary in its offering. We caught up Juhi Singh, design head, to find out more about the new collection.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

Barqat is an amalgamation of quaint hues and designs. It puts forth details and silhouette variations that are relevant to today’s audience.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

All styles are accentuated by a mélange of floral and abstract motifs that exude exuberance and are perfectly suitable for the upcoming festive season.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit:

The colour palette tells a joyous and whimsical story. Pinks, plums, ivory, yellows, and corals are intensified within this artfully calibrated palette, injecting a feeling of liveliness and visual vibration.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

The garments are mindfully curated in chanderi silk providing modish and comfortable ensembles for a breezy day out and the glamorous apparel you need for those celebratory nights.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

The collection offers a range of silhouettes one can choose from; wrap, shift, straight, fit and flared, and A-line. Whatever you need, we’ve got you covered!

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Yes, we have a delightful range of prints coming up. Our customers are in for a treat. Stay tuned to know more!

INR 2,000 onwards. Available online.

