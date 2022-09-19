Cloth Haus’ latest edit celebrates the brocades of Varanasi

Launched post the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, this Mumbai-based label is a brand launched by a company which has been in the fashion industry for the last 35 years. A passion project of creative head Alok Agrawal, Cloth Haus doesn’t believe in naming collections as they plan on releasing new edits every few weeks focusing on seasonal styles. Their latest collection is rich in brocade fabrics and is inspired by the silk brocades of Varanasi. We caught up with Alok to find out more.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

Our previous styles were more prints-focused whereas this one is more fabric focused. It is geared more towards the festival/winter season.

Do take us through the colour palette?

You will see a lot of metallics and darker winter colours. The colour palette includes pastels like blue, green and pink alongside rich winter colours like purple, burgundy and navy.

What are the fabrics and silhouettes you have chosen for this collection?

We are using modal fabrics that are developed in-house and there will be kurtas, capes, kaftans, long jackets, kimonos and co-ord sets.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

The next edit will include pleats for summer and a lot of prints in comfortable shapes and sizes.

INR 2,900 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal