Gear up for a mega wardrobe reset with Hyderabad's trendiest fashion pop-ups 

A shoutout to fashionistas -- if you love dressing to the nines and amping your style, then Hyderabad's upcoming pop-ups are a steal deal.

The city is organising many fashion pop-ups in the coming months ahead of the festive and wedding season. From chic fusion wear, glamorous western ensembles, ethnic wear and casuals, we have curated the best finds to put in your cart this season.

From Fleagram

Get a variety of embroidered ethnic wear, smart tank tops and dresses, and accessories like bags and junk jewellery, besides festive decor.

We caught up with the head of the exhibition, Varun Vihar, who spoke to us about the theme. “We are expecting a diverse crowd covering all age groups and members of the Tollywood industry who would visit us as regular guests.”

Apart from that, the exhibition will also offer culinary extravagance with a delicious spread of dishes and beverages and will also host pet shows.

On October 16 at N Convention.

10 am to 11 pm



Wedding Asia

Based out of Mumbai, Wedding Asia’s festive and bridal exhibition brings a fulfilling shopping experience from luxury jewels to bespoke couture. One may find exquisite accessories and wedding outfits that will have you spoilt for choice and boost the festive fervour. The exhibition promises detailed craftsmanship in ensembles tailored for a wedding trousseau. Furthermore, the exhibition introduces you to the threads of culture and heritage by wrapping you in grandeur as you dazzle basking in prismatic shades of warmth and love.

October 1 to 2 at At Park Hyatt.

11 AM to 7 PM

Wink the flea

If you are a lover of subtle and delicate Indian styles and aesthetics, Wink the flea’s Kasra exhibition promises to bring you a collection of sombre colours and live workshops with its upcoming pop-up. Added to that, do not miss out on cocktails, live band performances, lip-smacking food and live workshops at Wink the flea.

November 12 at N Banyan.

10 am to 11 pm.



Upstage

Upstage, is a budget-oriented exhibition with a mix that has something for everyone. It is not just about jewellery though; there will be clothes and accessories on display as well. The exhibition, taking place on September 28 at the Taj Deccan, will have a variety of guests they have sent their invites to, including upcoming Tollywood celebrities. Prices do not exceed INR 30,000. Set up by a group of people who wanted to do something creative and different, Upstage has a section showcasing both fusion and traditional wear for both men and women and across age groups. A host of varieties and designs to choose from include fusion clothes, traditional and western wear and accessories.

September 28

10 am to 7 pm





