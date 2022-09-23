Bringing 40 brands to Chennai, the Style Kingdom pop-up will be a shopping haven

Prachi Garg is back with her fourth edition of Style Kingdom, and this time it is bigger and better. Roping in brands and designers from across the country, the young entrepreneur tells us to expect stalls from Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Kochi and many other cities. In fact the 40-stall exhibit has opulent options for the upcoming festive season, with many brands coming to the city for the first time. Mother of one-year-old twins, Prachi says her passion for her work brought her back this year and that “every show is a stepping stone and this time there is more grandeur with Diwali collections being in focus”.

Style Kingdom pop-up

First sighting

Nero from Bengaluru is heading to the city with some heavy lehengas and ethnic wear collections that will work well for bridal trousseaux. If you are looking for some boho chic then Resham Choudhary’s collection is perfect for you with quirky tie-ups and unpredictable lace detailing. All the way from Varanasi they have Shri Balaji silks with traditional benarasi drapes, debuting in Chennai. Another brand celebrating regional staples is Riwayat by LCP from Lucknow bringing their delicate hand-worked chikankari embellished edit.

Keep it glitzy

Of course a festive wardrobe is incomplete without some gota patti to add to the shine! Sid N Vani from Delhi are bringing collections edged and adorned with the metallic hued lace. Gunjan Cowlagi Studio from Mumbai is coming down with some festive bijoux. Look out for some decorative baskets and trays by Pinoy Shellcrafts by Ankita Shah from Ahmedabad, while Ideaz by Stuti from Surat is showcasing exquisite Torans for your home. Sole Mates by Palak has whimsical juttis, some with shells and beads, and others with embroidery and sequins, apt for your festive sojourns.

On September 28 and 29, from 10 AM to 9 PM

At WelcomHotel by ITC, Cathedral Road.