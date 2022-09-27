Brand new label from Lucknow, Tilsim, launches first collection, Amalbagh

Lucknow-based Tilsim is a brand new label that’s the brainchild of designer Sagarika Mehrotra. The label focuses on occasion outfits — from co-ord sets to lehengas and anarkalis to shararas and saris in between. We catch up with the designer to talk about their first collection, Amalbagh.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Taking inspiration from the eternal paradise on earth, Kashmir, Tilsim’s very first collection is inspired by its mesmerising valley and the flowers from the famous Mughal Gardens. With amal — a pure heart and intentions and bagh — a garden; there is nothing as pure as mother nature and hence, the name.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The intricacy of the Mughal Gardens of Kashmir, lends itself to the motifs and patterns of embroidery on the garments. Special focus is on keeping the work delicate and showcasing the age-old technique of aari work and usage of zardosi. The fabrics are luxurious chiffons, organza and silks that lend a sophisticated aura.

Silhouette from Amalbagh

Silhouette from Amalbagh

Silhouettes from Amalbagh

Silhouettes from Amalbagh

Silhouette from Amalbagh

Silhouette from Amalbagh

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The colour spectrum ranges from shades of blue, pink, lavender, reds and yellows; and has been inspired from the trending pantone colors of the season.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

We have a wide range of saris, drape saris, shararas, lehengas, indo western jumpsuits, co-ords, pant suits, shirt dresses and anarkalis, among others.

Have you already started working on your next edit, could you share a bit of information on it?

Yes, we have already started working on the next collection — the print collection. The collection is inspired from forts and palaces of Rajasthan.

INR 12,000 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal