Kolkata-based Swati & Sunaina Gold is in Chennai for the third time and this time around it’s for a quick pop-up. Specialising in single-edition handwoven saris in styles from all across the country, the label was founded by Swati Aggarwalla and Sunaina Jalan in 2007. In its early years, Swati & Sunaina Gold presented annual collections through participation in fashion weeks across the country but since 2017, it has moved to a format of curated exhibitions. Popular with several celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and the late actress Sridevi; we catch up with Swati Aggarwalla, co-founder, to find out more about their latest collection, Vanya, that they have chosen to launch in Chennai.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by and why did you choose to launch it in Chennai?

Vanya is a collection that is very close to our hearts. During times of COVID-19 when we all had time to pause, deep dive, reflect and explore, many thoughts and possibilities kept coming into our minds. One such thought that we began to explore deeper was the limited use of indigenous wild silks. Muga, tussar and eri are silk yarns that have characteristics and properties that are diverse and unique. Once we started to delve deeper into these, we were awe-struck by the raw beauty. We wanted to use the wild silks in their natural form. The kind of collection that Vanya turned out to be in terms of craftsmanship and weaving led us to choose Chennai as the best place to launch the edit.

Sari from Vanya by Swati & Sunaina Gold

Sari from Vanya by Swati & Sunaina Gold

Sunaina Jalan and Swati Aggarwalla

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The motifs and designs that we’ve paired with the silks are interpretations of six fragrant white flowers of Indian origin, namely — Brahmakamal, Juhi, Bela, Rajnigandha, Champa and Aparajita.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

This collection is primarily rooted in rustic, earthy colours that offset the white flowers and so we’ve used shades of green, blue, brown, red and yellow.

And finally, what are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

Experiments in silks like mulberry, cotton, tussar, muga and eri.

Price on request. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal