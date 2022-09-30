The newest collection from Antar-Agni, The Bhoot Project, is eccentric but very wearable

Ujjawal Dubey studied at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Kolkata and worked with several prominent designer labels before launching at Lakmé Fashion Week in March 2014. Known for his respect for natural forms and an awareness of unrehearsed moments of synchronicity, Ujjawal is celebrated for his, “post-new age X naturalist aesthetic,” — as his label Antar-Agni proudly exclaims on its website. A favourite with several celebs including Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Brar, Ranbir Kapoor and more recently Shruti Haasan, Virat Kohli and Vijay Deverakonda — the brand just released its latest collection, The Bhoot Project, and we caught up with Ujjawal to find out more.

“Turning back time to revisit my personal love towards sports and street style influences led me towards creating this new collection. The Bhoot Project comes from a reflection of ideas over the years where nuanced details come together as a project of love in a restricted palette and silhouette. This is a limited collection of fewer silhouettes, single fabric goodness to uncomplicate fashion,” begins the designer.

Ensembles from The Bhoot Project

The collection, which is limited to two tones, black and white, is restricted to cottons and has just one silhouette for tops and two silhouettes for bottoms. It follows minimal construction with abstract surface work that is chosen to flatter every gender and body type.

“At Antar-Agni we have championed silhouettes and impactful elements that pay attention to comfort. With The Bhoot Project, we dial that up with the subtlety of signature monotones and efficient construction,” adds Ujjawal.

“With Flutter, our previous collection we had embarked into an unexplored land of evolution. That collection showcased bold juxtapositions with a sense of tremendous change. We were also very excited with the use of colour play and hoped to bring in a new language to Antar-Agni that people can resonate with. This time, however, we’re restricting ourselves to abstract elements and fewer silhouettes — focusing instead on one for all,” he concludes.

INR 5,000 onwards. Available online.

